The closure and detour of U.S. 11 for the bridge replacement at Dry Creek in DeKalb County is being pushed back. Weather conditions during the past week or two have delayed utility relocation work that was to take place prior to the bridge replacement.
The Alabama Department of Transportation advised motorists last week that replacement of the U.S. 11 bridge over Dry Creek near Sulphur Springs in DeKalb County would begin Monday, Feb. 17 and traffic in both directions would be detoured to Interstate 59 via Alabama 117 at Hammondville and DeKalb County 140 at Sulphur Springs. The closure was anticipated to remain in place through Fall 2020 while the old bridge is demolished and a new bridge is constructed on the same footprint.
ALDOT will advise when the closure has been rescheduled.
