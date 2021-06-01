Campbell to join roundtable of Regional College Presidents

NACC President Dr. David Campbell was recently invited to join a roundtable of college presidents from the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Dr. Campbell will be one of twelve presidents selected to participate in the roundtable discussions.
“I am very honored by being selected for this group of presidents from around the South,” stated Dr. Campbell. “One major benefit from these discussions is that they will permit me to talk to leading presidents of their states and apply new ideas here at Northeast.”
Developed by the Higher Education Research and Development Institute (HERDI-South) and supported by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE), this roundtable initiative will consist of monthly, hour-long professional development discussions. The discussions will be held virtually through Zoom and will focus on current and future community college issues, challenges, and finding creative solutions to those challenges. These discussions are representative of a nationwide endeavor supported by the ACUE.
The ACUE’s mission is to ensure student success through quality instruction. It provides logistics and research support, as well as assistance in bringing expert facilitators to sessions when requested.
The Southern region’s roundtable initiative will be chaired by Dr. Karen Bowyer, President of Dyersburg State Community College in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dr. Ed Meadows, President of Pensacola State College in Florida, will serve as the initiative’s Co-Chair.
Campbell, through his career, has been active in Southern regional educational activities, serving as chair of SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) committees. He has also served on more than 30 accrediting committees at campuses in six Southern states. In 2015 he was presented the SACSCOC Award for Meritorious Service. Regionally, Campbell is on the Board of Directors for the Community Colleges of Appalachia and Southern Colleges with Associate Degrees, a SACSCOC affiliate.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.