Mayor gives update on Chavies Road culvert

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt gave an update on the Chavies Road culvert during Monday’s council meeting.
During the Nov. 15 council meeting, the council approved the demolition bid of the existing culvert due to cracking and sagging.
"It was beginning to be a hazard, so we went ahead and took that out a couple of weeks ago," said Lingerfelt.
He said as part of the bidding process, the bid announcement had to run in the newspaper for three weeks.
Lingerfelt said bids would be ready for the council to look at on Jan. 5, 2022.
Councilman Derek Rosson said the biggest question the public is asking is 'How long it's going to take?'
"We have about five or six people interested in bidding on it, so hopefully, that will help. And they'll be ready to go to work," Lingerfelt said. "Of course, this is getting to be a bad time with the rain moving in, so it might be a little aggravating."
The bids will be introduced to the council for consideration during the January meeting. The meeting was moved from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2022, due to a holiday.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Lingerfelt announced the Rainsville City Breakfast is slated for Friday, Dec. 17, at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center at 7 a.m.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright announced the Rainsville Fire and Police Departments are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
The council took the opportunity to praise Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff, organizers and volunteers on an "outstanding" Christmas parade and Sounds and Scenes of Christmas event in the Rainsville City Park.
The council also:
• approved the purchase of a Kyocera Printer from Berry and Dunn at $429.00 for the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
• approved soliciting local bid for the installment of a pressure sewer line from Johnson Street to Willingham Street off of Church Street. Bid open Wed. Dec. 15, 2021, at noon.
• approved Resolution 12-06-2021, the surplus of nine city vehicles. Bids open Jan. 4, 2022, at noon.
• accepted Luke Yarbrough’s resignation from the Rainsville Police Department effective 11-26-2021.
• approved hiring Jeremy Lands as a patrolman for the Rainsville Police Department effective 11-29-2021.
• approved travel and training request from Josh Wilson at Columbus Police Academy from April 25-29, 2022.
• approved hiring Marc Schultz as a part-time operator at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• approved travel and training request from Josh Wilson.
• approved adding a street light at the corner of Star Road and Old Hwy 35.
• approved to accept Peaceful Acres into the city. Mayor Lingerfelt and Councilman Brandon Freeman opposed this motion. Motion passed with a 4 to 2 majority vote.
• approved paying Lance Kittle for the replacement and labor of a new sanitation truck engine at the cost of $4,963.20.
• approved to adopt, amend and make a correction to the minutes of the Nov. 15 meeting, regarding leasing of five acres of land beside the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center, changed to a set fee of $50 a year and re-upped that Oct. 15, 2025.
• approve to authorize Lingerfelt to pay off (1) Tahoe at the cost of $47,245.
• approved to authorize Lingerfelt to close out the draw note related to the purchase of the new Tahoe vehicles with First Southern and initiate the financing to start paying for those.
• approve to authorize Lingerfelt to close out the Boozer Bridge Project draw note loan and initiate financing.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
