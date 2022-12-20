Wreaths Across America honors service, sacrifice

Daisy Isbell joins brothers Isaac and Winston to carry a wreath to the grave of their great-grandfather, Dr. John Isbell.

 Steven Stiefel

The Hannah White Arnett Chapter of the Daughcters of the American Revolution, in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3128, hosted the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony Saturday at Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne.

Quartermaster Scott Azbell of VFW Post 3128 officiated the ceremony, which began with a moment of silence “to remember the fallen, prisoners of war and those missing in action and to honor those who have served and are currently serving this great nation’s armed services.”

