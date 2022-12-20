Wreaths Across America honors service, sacrifice

The Hannah White Arnett Chapter of the Daughcters of the American Revolution, in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3128, hosted the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony Saturday at Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne.
Quartermaster Scott Azbell of VFW Post 3128 officiated the ceremony, which began with a moment of silence “to remember the fallen, prisoners of war and those missing in action and to honor those who have served and are currently serving this great nation’s armed services.”
Following presentation of the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the National Anthem, Azbell called attention to the purpose of this and other Wreaths Across America ceremonies across the nation.
“Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” he said.
The Laying of the Wreaths ceremony began, with a live balsam fir wreath solemnly placed at the base of each flag representing each branch of the US armed forces, Police Force, Fire Department and POW/MIA. For the first time, a wreath was also placed for the United States Space Force and those veterans who have served roles helping to secure our national interest in space.
Following the ceremony, the group moved to Glenwood Cemetery, where they laid wreaths as a gift of appreciation to veterans who have passed on.
“These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation, and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf, “Azbell said. “To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free but have come with a cost that someday, you may have to pay yourself.”
Sponsors of the event included the City of Fort Payne, First State Bank, Builder’s Supply, Southern Properties, Dixie Salvage, Brown’s Cleaning and Laundry, Lowe’s and Walmart. Special thanks for donations from Alabama Fan Club, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Rather Be Home, Soft Touch Hosiery, Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s, and individual wreath sponsors.
