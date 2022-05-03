DeSoto Falls, one of DeKalb County and Alabama’s most popular tourist attractions, remains closed as the tourist season begins in earnest with the Antique Alley Yard Sale coming next weekend.
The picnic and overlook areas closed to the public on Jan. 24. All other entrances, trailheads and areas have remained accessible to the public.
An update on the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website states that weather delays have caused the dredging work at DeSoto Falls to take longer than expected. A press release indicated the project was expected to last 60 days, but park officials cautioned in it that inclement weather had the potential of impacting the completion date.
DeSoto State Park Superintendent Josh Hughes said those impacts remain a factor on a final completion date with some concrete work remaining to complete at the site, so he was reluctant to share a specific date with the public at this time.
“Thousands of visitors enjoy DeSoto Falls every year, and it’s no secret that we cherish it as a truly special place,” Hughes said. “This temporary closure should make it better than ever for our visitors. That’s the goal.”
The project started because silt and debris washed up along the shore of DeSoto Falls for years, especially during flooding or other high-water events, and the dredging work is intended to safeguard and fortify the area. In addition, the work will allow the park to re-establish a beach and designated swimming area.
“DeSoto Falls is one of Alabama’s true treasures, and we take our responsibility to protect it seriously,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said in the press release announcing the closure. “We apologize for any inconvenience this work will cause for our visitors, but this work is critical to making sure the Falls is here for generations to come.”
In addition, the park also has plans to re-pave the entire parking area after the dredging project concludes.
DeSoto Falls is one of the tallest and most visited waterfalls in Alabama. Named for Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto, the 107-foot waterfall and the picnic area is part of DeSoto State Park on Lookout Mountain, located seven miles from the main park area.
Located just off the Lookout Mountain Parkway, the waterfall is reached via a paved pathway that leads a few hundred yards from the parking lot, down approximately 50 steps and down to the railed overlook. The historic A. A. Miller Dam and the upper falls can be seen by visitors of all abilities, but the lower or main waterfall requires a walk down 50 concrete stairs to the overlook.
The DeSoto Falls Picnic Area is open daily during daylight hours and closes at dusk.
Visitors will have access to picnic tables, stand grills, restrooms, the DeSoto Falls viewing overlook, a small boat ramp, and the scenic West Fork of Little River for boating, swimming and fishing.
There is a $4 per vehicle fee to park in the DeSoto Falls Picnic Area. Small watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, johnboats, etc. can be launched in the picnic area at the boat ramp. Kayaks can be rented from the Miller’s bend Paddle Shack located in the picnic area.
When voters go to the polls on May 24, the ballot will include an amendment concerning funding of state park improvements.
