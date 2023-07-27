Feasibility study for overpass still in the budget

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine updated council members on some ongoing projects, and apprised them of a situation that needs attention in the city park.
Baine said U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt called him Friday and said that $1 million for a feasibility study on a railroad overpass for Fort Payne remains in his budget.
While the congressman said the budget had to go through one more committee, Baine reported that Aderholt felt good about the likelihood that he will be able to come through with the funds for the study.
The city is seeking funds for an overpass that will alleviate the traffic problems caused by trains blocking city intersections, sometimes for hours at a time. Baine said in the same project, the city wants to make improvements at Joe’s Truck Stop – the site of many wrecks -- some of them fatal.
Also, the $670,000 U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville included for police radios for the city made it to the next round in the budgeting process as well, so hopefully the city will receive both, he said.
City leaders had hoped $25 million would stay in Sen. Katie Britt’s budget, to be applied toward the overpass project. However, Baine said he learned late last week that money had been pulled from her budget.
The mayor reported there have been tree limbs coming down in the city park. “It’s a danger,” Baine said.
Two trees are dead, he said, and there’s another in question, he said.
That one will be looked at, he said, and some councilmembers may be asked to examine it to help determine what to do with it.
“It looks like it’s dead on the inside,” Baine said, “but it’s still got green leaves on it.”
“We’re going to get some more thought on that before we do anything,” he said.
Baine updated the council on the sports complex project. Work is underway, and hopefully, before too long turf will be going down there, he said. “We don’t have a completion date as yet, but hopefully sometime in August that will be ready to go.”
The buildings at the complex are going to look much different, the mayor said. “It’s going to be a freshly renovated complex. We’re excited. We can’t wait to see open that thing up.”
Lambert Contracting is about 24% done on the sewer project on Airport Road, Baine explained, and the renovation project at the police department has begun.
Councilmembers approved to requests for street closings. Forest Avenue NW between Fourth and Fifth streets will be closed from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 12 for a Great Gatsby-themed open house at the renovated Leath House. The event will raise money for the Freedom Run and the charities it supports.
On Sept. 30, the ARC will have a Jeep Cruise-in from 1 p.m-4 p.m. Grand Avenue will be closed from Second to Third street in front of the ARC.
Baine said he’d talked to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis about the closings and was told it would not be a problem.
Baine also had some words – and a warning about littering in the city.
“We have had some issues of litter – places where people are dumping illegally,” Baine said. “We’re looking into that and will prosecute if we catch someone doing that. We’re going to have cameras we’re going to be able to use in some areas.”
In other action:
The council discussed a request to accept property at 11th Street and Godfrey Avenue North. Baine said its’ an old store property, which the city could tear down and then own the property. Amidst questions about the size of the lot and the potential profit from selling it, the council voted to table the matter.
The council decided to have a work session on the upcoming budget at 11 a.m. Aug. 10.
The council approved activity permits for Mt. Carmel Baptist Church’s Bubbles and Balloons Giveaway event at the Walking Trail Park Saturday, July 29, from noon to 3 p.m. and for the United Daughters of the Confederacy to have a band and speakers for the monument turning 110 years old 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Fort Payne City Council recognized the Fort Payne High School Soccer team during it’s last meeting. Baine briefed the council members on the team’s accomplishments during a memorable season. They finished the season 26-2-2, and were unbeaten in the State of Alabama for the season. At one point, the team ranked 10th in the nation, and were 6A State Champions and area champs, Baine said. The team won the Florence Soccer Challenge and the Rainbow City Classic. Christian Barrientos was this year’s Gatorade Player of the Year, and was also selected to this year’ All-Star game. Three team members area playing college soccer, and four players made all-state this year.
