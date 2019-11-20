Fort Payne PD hosts second shopping event

The Fort Payne Police Department is gearing up for its city-based Shop with a Cop event.
Lt. David Barnes, with the Fort Payne Police Department, has been coordinating this year's event.
“This is something we like to do to support our community,” he said.
Barnes said this time of year they want to help people that can benefit from the Shop with a Cop event.
“It also helps the relationship between law enforcement officers and not just the children but the parents as well,” he said.
Barnes said in previous years they've helped the county with Shop with a Cop, but this is their second year the city has hosted its own event, and their goal this year is to help 20 local children.
Barnes has been reaching out to any business or individuals who would like to donate or sponsor a child.
“I’ve actually been going out to the community and reaching out for donations,” he said.
He said the more funds they raise, the more children they can help.
Barnes said the cost to sponsor a child is $150, but any amount donated is welcomed.
“If three people donate $50, then that’s enough for one child,” he said.
According to Barnes, if they raise enough funds, they are possibly looking into helping the children get small gifts for their caretakers.
The FPPD will be taken monetary donations until the day of the event, which is scheduled for December 15.
Barnes said last year Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Byrum reached out to Williams Avenue Elementary School and Wills Valley Elementary School counselors for nominations of families who would benefit from the event, and they have followed that process again this year.
On the afternoon of the event, parents and their children gather at the police department before riding to Walmart.
Barnes said it’s good to have the parents present because they know what the kids need and clothing sizes.
“I have a few officers that are helping raise donations, and the ones that are not will be going to Walmart to help shop,” he said.
Barnes encourages people to pitch in and for those who wish to help but can’t, can be thinking ahead for next year.
He said they are looking forward to the Shop with a Cop event to support their community.
Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Fort Payne Police Department to Barnes or secretary Jeanie Waller.
The Fort Payne Police Department is located at 200 Gault Ave South Fort Payne, AL.
