Petitions are circulating in Rainsville to call for a referendum on whether to allow legal alcohol sales.
The petitions read: “To the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama: ‘It is petitioned that a municipal option election be held at the same time of the August 2020 election to permit the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within the municipality of Rainsville as provided under Section 28-2A-1 of Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.”
Alabama law allows any municipality with a population of 1,000 or more to vote on whether to go “wet” by a municipal option election. At least 30 percent of the number of voters voting in the last preceding general election are required to submit petitions to the city for any referendum to take place. Municipal elections are scheduled for August 25.
Zane Mitchell is spearheading the petition campaign. He estimated they have gotten at least 370 of the 500 signatures they aim to collect. The signatures must be verified as belonging to people who reside inside the incorporated limits of the City of Rainsville and are registered to vote at a legal voting location inside the City of Rainsville.
He said the campaign started months ago when a group of people recognized potential benefits for the city.
“We were really on a roll until COVID-19 hit, then we figured people would not want us going door-to-door asking for signatures,” Mitchell said. “We had to get real creative and reach out in other ways.”
This included setting up a Facebook page called “Rainsville Wet/Dry Referendum” or @GoWetPetition. Users can print out the petition from home and turn it in to Rainsville City Hall. He said petitions are also available to sign at Subway, Casa Poblanos Mexican Cuisine, Intense Fitness Gym, Rainsville Country Club and the Fuel Z Gas Station.
At present, DeKalb County remains “dry” but contains the wet cities Fort Payne, Henagar and Collinsville. Jackson County is also dry but contains the wet cities Scottsboro, Stevenson, Bridgeport and Hollywood.
Mitchell recalled overhearing a moment at a convenience store where someone from out of town was told they’d have to drive down the mountain to buy beer.
“It doesn’t make any sense to drive to Fort Payne or Scottsboro or over to Henagar and let them get all of the revenue we could be using to fix our roads and build our infrastructure, help Plainview school out or expand the parks and recreation facilities,” Mitchell said. “Take the Agribusiness center, for example. That’s a facility we don’t use nearly as much as we could. There’s a lot of possibilities.”
Mitchell estimated legal sales inside Rainsville could generate between $400,000-$500,000 in new revenue.
Ask for comment, Fort Payne City Clerk Andy Parker called that figure “a little optimistic” and predicted that many people will continue to purchase their alcoholic beverages while shopping at Walmart or while dining out at Fort Payne restaurants that sell beer or liquor drinks.
Mitchell said going wet should also make Rainsville roads safer.
“It’s just common sense that there’d be fewer people driving intoxicated if they didn’t have so far to drive,” Mitchell said.
If a majority of registered voters vote “yes,” alcoholic beverages can be legally sold, distributed and consumed within the corporate limits of the municipality. If a majority vote “no,” the city remains “dry” until a subsequent election or special referendum held at least 720 days later to decide the matter again.
Mitchell admitted “there’s a lot of opposition to this, but we respect their opinion and ask that they respect ours.”
It was not clear if there is any formal opposition to the petition campaign, but pros and cons were discussed by people stating their opinions on the Wet campaign’s Facebook page.
“We didn’t really want the Facebook page to become a debate platform, but everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Mitchell said. “This is about giving the people of Rainsville a say. It’s fine if it doesn’t pass, but at least the people will have had their say in it.”
He encouraged anyone who supports the wet/dry referendum to “help spread the word, go to the pick-up locations and sign the petitions! We want to encourage non-registered people in Rainsville to register. Let’s bring a historical amount of people to the polls this year!”
Who: Rainsville Wet/Dry Referendum
What: Petitions in circulation to call for a vote on whether to permit the legal sale and alcoholic beverages.
When: If enough petitions are received, the vote would appear on the August 25 municipal elections ballot
Why: Proponents of legal sales argue they would generate additional tax revenue that is currently going to Fort Payne and Henagar.
A copy of the petition is attached in the photos above.
