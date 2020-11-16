Angels in Distress has awarded Tigers for Tomorrow up to a $50,000 matching grant.
“It has been a hard year financially for the preserve,” a statement from the preserve read this week. “We had to close our gates for six months after learning that tigers can contract the coronavirus. We have had to adapt, though difficult, just to open our gates on weekends, making it possible for guests to visit once again and enjoy the wonderful animals we have in our care. Our supporters have helped us get through much of these strange and difficult times.”
The preserve is asking for the public’s support to reach the goal needed to match the grant.
“We are trusting in your passion for our mission now more than ever.”
The match ends on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. They are calling this mission the Peace on Earth Matching Grant Fundraiser with less than a month to go in fundraising.
This year, year-end donations will count twice as much. If you give $10 it is matched as a $20 donation.
“A little goes a long way when everyone chips in. We can do this together. Please help in any way; donate, share with friends, family, businesses, and groups to help grow support and make a difference in these amazing animals’ lives. We appreciate any size donation. No amount is too small, and every gift makes a difference.”
Where to donate:
• Facebook @TFTatUntamedMountain
• Website: www.tigersfortomorrow.org
• Regions Bank: Tigers for Tomorrow Matching Funds Account
• In-person at our gift shop
• Mail checks to Tigers for Tomorrow
708 Co Rd 345, Attalla, AL 35954
Larger donation tiers:
Donations of over $1,000 will have a 4x4 banner on our Untamed Pathway for 2021.
Donations of $2,500 will receive an 8 x8 engraved brick on the entranceway to the preserve.
• Regions bank: Tigers For Tomorrow Matching grant account.
Mail Year end donation checks quickly to meet Dec. 1 deadline. TFT. 708 County Road 345, Attalla, AL 35954
Through November and December, the preserve is open to the public, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A mask must be work for entrance. Admission is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children aged 3-11. No reservations needed. The preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Private tours available by appointment Wednesday-Sunday for $120.00 minimum, add $30/Person in addition to four persons. For directions or additional information, please visit the website at www.tigersfortomorrow.org.
There is a new photo policy at the preserve. Photos are now allowed; however, the staff has a strict no tolerance policy. The policy can be viewed on the website or social media.
About Tigers for Tomorrow
“We are a 501(c)3 non-profit wild animal preserve and last stop home to over 160 animals. Our Mission is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals in need of a secure and permanent home. As a wild animal preserve and rescue, we are open to the community as an environmental education learning center and outdoor recreational destination for the entire family.”
