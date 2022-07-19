Rainsville sidewalk plan gets another look

The Rainsville City Council heard from Adam Lea of Ladd Environmental Consultants on Monday night, regarding the city Sidewalk TAP Program Project.
Originally, the project was said to begin from Ranch Road near Foodland to pass Cornerstone Christian Academy. However, due to the upcoming state road project involving the turning lane off Hwy 75 between CCA and the Northeast Agribusiness Center, plan modifications were discussed.
Lea said after reviewing the drafted set of plans from the DOT for the three-lane project, they advised shorting down the project into two phases, so the city is not building a sidewalk only to turn around and tear it back out because the road has to be widened and culverts extended for the state project.
looks like they are accommodating space behind the guardrail across the two big culverts to accommodate the sidewalk, but we really don't need to put it in until they actually get dirt moving on the ground with that project," he said.
Lea said the plan at this point is to move forward with the section from Foodland to the DeKalb Ambulance Service Station, completing as much as they can without interfering with the state project.
"Then the idea is we can apply for another TAP Project as soon as that gets far enough along to have somewhere to go with it to extend the sidewalk the rest of the way," he said.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the new stopping point would allow citizens from the nearby areas who walk or ride bikes to town utilizing the sidewalk while the state completed the turning lane project.
The turning lane project is said to starts at the DeKalb Ambulance Service Station and goes north towards CCA.
"The DOT plans are preliminary, just a kind of a layout of what they are doing, and it doesn't show they go all the way to Dilbeck Road," said Lea. "It's just building into both drives."
Councilman Rickey Byrum asked when the state anticipated starting the turning lane project.
“They told me their goal was to have a design completed by the end of this year,” said Lea. “That's all I got, I didn’t get anything about actual construction which I know is kind of what affects everything else, and when it actually starts getting built.”
Lea said the start of the project would also depend on right-of-away acquisitions and environmental clearances, along with other things the state will have to do.
“So, if we move forward with our project, it’s not going to interfere with theirs, and we can get started a lot quicker than what theirs is going to start,” said Lingerfelt.
During Monday night's regular council meeting, the council unanimously voted to move forward with the amended Sidewalk Tap Program plan.
• approved Resolution 07-18-2022 (A), regarding the surplus of a 2018 Mahindra tractor.
• approved Resolution 07-18-2022 (B), regarding the annual one-time pay raise for the retirees and their beneficiaries.
• approved travel and training for Rainsville Firefighter Sam Young (40 hr school) in Fort Payne.
• approved the lettering for the Rainsville Fire Departments new fire truck from Accel Graphics of Fort Payne at the cost of $4775.00.
• approved a $500 sponsorship for the Alabama Fighting Championship coming to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.