Rainsville sidewalk plan gets another look

The revised Sidewalk TAP Project is said to begin from Ranch Road near Foodland to near the DeKalb Ambulance Service Station, with plans to complete as much as possible without interfering with the state's turning lane project. 

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

The Rainsville City Council heard from Adam Lea of Ladd Environmental Consultants on Monday night, regarding the city Sidewalk TAP Program Project. 

Originally, the project was said to begin from Ranch Road near Foodland to pass Cornerstone Christian Academy. However, due to the upcoming state road project involving the turning lane off Hwy 75 between CCA and the Northeast Agribusiness Center, plan modifications were discussed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.