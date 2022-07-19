Rainsville sidewalk plan gets another look

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies late. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.