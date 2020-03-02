Third annual Shrine Club Rodeo coming to Rainsville

Grab your cowboy boots, the DeKalb County Shrine Club's third annual Shrine Rodeo is coming to the DeKalb Agri-Business Center this Friday, March 6 and 7 commencing at 7:30 p.m.
The local club is part of the Alhambra Shrine Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Shriners International. Proceeds from the annual rodeo help raise money for the organization.
According to the shrinersinternational.org, Shriner chapters began in the late 1800s, and in 1992, they founded the first Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana. Since then, the organization has expanded to include a health system with 22 facilities.
The hospitals provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate and are funded through donations from Shriners and the general public.
DeKalb County Shrine member Eric Burt said the rodeo is a big fundraising event for them every year.
“It’s growing and that is what we want it to do,” he said.
Burt said the entertainment for the event changes every year.
This year's rodeo is set to feature the Wall Family Trick Riders of St. Cloud, Florida.
According to their Facebook event page, the Shrine Rodeo will feature the following events bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
“It will be a full event. Come on out and support us,” said Burt.
The Professional Cowboy Association event is produced by 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Tickets will be sold at the door only and are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages six through 11 and free for kids age five and younger.
This event is sponsored by Twin City Used Car Sales and Boykin Tractor Co., Inc.
For more information about the rodeo, visit their event page on Facebook at 3rd Annual DeKalb Shrine Rodeo or call 256-717-6263. The Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center is located in Rainsville at 1571 McCurdy Ave N.
