TIFFIN, Ohio – James Ogle of Henagar, was among approximately 85 students honored at the conclusion of the spring semester at Heidelberg University. This year’s Student Awards Celebration was conducted virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ogle, a senior majoring in Theatre, received the Student Leader for Diversity Award during Heidelberg’s celebration of academic, athletic, service and leadership excellence among individual students, student organizations and faculty members.
Students also selected music professor Dr. Greg Ramsdell and English professor Dr. Barry Devine as co-Faculty Members of the Year.
Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 26 majors, 30 minors and 9 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in counseling, business administration and athletic training (2021). Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest, as a “best value” for providing a high-quality education at an affordable price and as a “top performer” on the Social Mobility list. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.
