Rotary’s Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center Development progress

During an offsite to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Club President David Allgood hosted Rotarian Vicky Kirby, President of the Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center. Kirby explained her vision of creating a hub for education and resources for those who want to grow and succeed in business. The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will be the initial location of the E-Center, which will ultimately be located in the 50,000-square-foot “Old Sock Mill” in historic downtown Fort Payne. It will provide a physical location for a start-up business, civic organization, student, or individual to initiate or incubate a business or an idea. It will include a state-of-the-art conference room, retail space for start-up businesses to rent, reception space, professional offices, and a restaurant training area.
The center will begin planting seeds in our schools with programs for K-12 students. College students or individuals will be able to use the center for resources in starting their own business. The E-Center will pull resources from all over the county and work with Small Business Administration (SBA) programs to help local entrepreneurs. Facilitators will also have re-entry programs to help those going back into the workforce after being out for a while.
For those in our community who would like to see this vision for our community become a reality; please consider a donation to help Rotary educate, equip and empower those living in our hometowns who want to be successful business entrepreneurs. https://fpdec.org/donate/
Learn more at https://fpdec.org
