Telescope’s first pictures give us a stunning full image of galaxy cluster

President Joe Biden unveiled a once in a lifetime image during a White House event on Monday July, 11.
What the image showed was galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s image covers a section of the sky which is about the size of a “single grain of sand, held in a person’s hand at arm’s length by someone on the ground,” said from NASA NASA’s Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet.
The Webb telescope uses Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) which composed the image from different wavelengths over 12.5 hours.
To show the technological difference between the Webb and Hubble Space Telescope, it would have taken the Hubble weeks to capture a picture similar to this one.
“Webb’s sharp near-infrared view brought out faint structures in extremely distant galaxies, offering the most detailed view of the early universe to date,” citied from NASA’s Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet.
What the image shows is galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 and what it looked like 4.6 billion years ago. But what is even more interesting is what is shown behind the galaxy cluster.
The galaxy cluster acts as a “gravitational lens” magnifying even more distant galaxies behind it.
These background galaxies have “tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features,” as stated in NASA’s Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet.
Because of Webb, researchers will be able to determine the different galaxies ages, masses, what the galaxy’s planets are composed of and its history.
The image Webb produced is one of its many first full color images. NASA released the full gallery of images on Tuesday during a live NASA TV broadcast.
“This is just a taste of what’s to come from this extraordinary telescope, the most powerful tool humanity has yet devised for peering into the Universe, said Australian National University’s Professor Matthew Colless.
“As we look further out and in finer detail than ever before, I’m really excited to see what else Webb will find. I hope that, as in the past, the Universe surprises us with beauty and novelty.”
“The new Webb Deep Field is absolutely stunning in both sharpness and color,” added Swinburne University of Technology’s Dr. Ivo Labbe.
“Compared to Hubble images of the same area, it is as if we were nearsighted before but now wear glasses for the first time and see incredible detail.”
The image joins others in completely revolutionizing our view of the Universe.
When man first captured the earth rising above the horizon of our moon, it had an effect on how we perceived the world.
Hubble's Ultra Deep Field did the same, pointing to a dark patch of sky (i.e., with no stars or nearby galaxies), and just collecting photons for about 10 days. The final image was breathtaking: if you observe for long enough, that tiny dark patch of sky reveals over ten thousand distant galaxies.
The Webb telescope now reveals there are many more galaxies than we thought there were, and they extend out to larger distances (i.e., earlier times in the Universe) than originally thought.
