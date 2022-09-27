Valley Head Cemetery Race gives out awards

Pictured above, from the left: Thomas Frost and Beverly Keel, the overall 10k male and female winners. They finished with a time of 41:19 and 56:40, respectively.

The Valley Head Cemetery “Running in Memory Of” Race was this past Saturday. There was a great turnout at Town Square in Valley Head. There were over 69 participants running in the 5k and 10k races, ranging from as young as 6 years old to as old as 82 years old. The overall male and female winners received a medal and cash award, along with first, second, and third place medals for each age and gender category. 

The overall 5K winners were Brian Bearden with a time of 20:00, and Tabitha Hilyer with a time of 24:16. Hilyer also won last year’s female 5K, giving her two overall wins in a row. The other 5K winners for their divisions were Mason Allen, Nathan Johnson, Trevor Lewis, Jason Shepherd, Jeremy Taylor, Mark Shepherd, Virgil Fleming, Victor Taylor, and Ted Hegenbarth for the male divisions. The female division winners were Charis Bush, Brielle Miller, Saranda West, Disa Taylor, Kim Dalton, Rita Boydston, Adele Phillips, and Jane A. Arnett.

