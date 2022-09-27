Valley Head Cemetery Race gives out awards

The Valley Head Cemetery “Running in Memory Of” Race was this past Saturday. There was a great turnout at Town Square in Valley Head. There were over 69 participants running in the 5k and 10k races, ranging from as young as 6 years old to as old as 82 years old. The overall male and female winners received a medal and cash award, along with first, second, and third place medals for each age and gender category.
The overall 5K winners were Brian Bearden with a time of 20:00, and Tabitha Hilyer with a time of 24:16. Hilyer also won last year’s female 5K, giving her two overall wins in a row. The other 5K winners for their divisions were Mason Allen, Nathan Johnson, Trevor Lewis, Jason Shepherd, Jeremy Taylor, Mark Shepherd, Virgil Fleming, Victor Taylor, and Ted Hegenbarth for the male divisions. The female division winners were Charis Bush, Brielle Miller, Saranda West, Disa Taylor, Kim Dalton, Rita Boydston, Adele Phillips, and Jane A. Arnett.
The 10K overall winners were Thomas Frost with a time of 41:19 and Beverly Keel with a time of 56:40. There were fewer divisions for the 10K race, with the only other male division placement going to Dewey Richards. The other female division winners were Shannon Wagner, Jennifer McNeese, and Pam Taylor.
The grand door prize at the race was a miniature refrigerator gifted by Gary’s Warehouse. The winner of this grand door prize was Camden Bell, who ran in the male 13-19 division, and placed fourth in his division with a time of 26:12. He was the sixth overall male to finish and placed 7th overall for the entire race.
These races were run to raise money for the cemetery to maintain the grounds around the cemetery. The funds will be mostly used to pay for the mowing necessary to upkeep the grounds, but they will also help pay for any trees and bushes that need to be trimmed. Along with those, the funds raised can also be utilized to repair any potential storm damage that might occur.
Sheryl Lewis, the host of the race, had this to say“Several families in the community made a donation in memory of their loved ones and we ran the race in their memory. Local businesses sponsored ads on our shirts and donated door prizes for our runners. Special thanks to Gary’s Warehouse for donating a compact refrigerator for our grand door prize and to Robert Johnson Roofing & Construction for the use of his building for our race. Thank you to all the memorials, sponsors, door prizes, volunteers, workers, PinPoint Timing, runners, and walkers. You made this year’s race very special.”
