ess than two weeks remain before the World’s Longest Yard Sale begins. The record-breaking outdoor sale was begun back in 1987 by a native Tennessean and the Tennessee Tourism Association, and takes place beginning the first Thursday of August each year.
This year’s event is scheduled for August 3-6. Initially the event was known strictly as the 127 Yard Sale, where a large section of the outdoor sale takes place, and grew to encompass six states and just under 700 miles of country side.
Those in the north say the route begins in Michigan, those in the south say it starts at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden, Alabama and continues through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and ends in Addison, Michigan.
The route travels right through the heart of DeKalb County going through Dogtown, Five Points, Fort Payne, Fischer Community, DeSoto State Park, and Mentone. The path through DeKalb County takes County Road 89 to Alabama Highway 117.
The World’s Longest Yard Sale is organized by tourism officials along the route who rely on the support of the communities to support the unique occasion.
The annual event draws thousands from across the United States and is the perfect opportunity to take the backroads and try some mom-and-pop restaurants. Traveler’s see historical attractions, parks, town centers, Main Streets, fairgrounds, pastures, and towns that rarely see a traffic jam. For others it is a time to clean out the attic and basement and price items ready for hagglers looking for a deal.
While vendors set their own hours, shoppers will find some
start as early
as 7 a.m
and close
by 6 p.m.
Most open
for business
at 8 a.m. and when the crowds thin down vendors close shop, typically around 5 p.m.
Serious shoppers will want to have umbrellas, sunscreen, comfortable shoes, a good hat, currency in small and large denominations, and bottled water. While rain does impact some vendors, veteran vendors are generally prepared with tents to keep the secondhand sales going rain or shine.
For maps and more information search online for World’s Longest Yard Sale.
Directions from North to South:
Follow Hwy 127 through Chattanooga toward I-24 East. Take Broad St. Exit, staying left following signs for Lookout Mountain.
Turn right at stop sign, then left at next traffic light onto Broad St. South. Travel approximately 1.5 miles and take a left onto Tennessee Ave. Travel through two traffic lights and at 3rd light turn right onto Ochs Highway up Lookout Mountain.
On Lookout Mountain, go through stop sign and at T intersection turn right, then take next left following Highway 157. At next T intersection turn left onto Highway 189 south. Follow 189 to Hwy 136 and turn left.
Go to caution light and turn right onto Hwy 157. Take 157 to Cloudland and turn right onto Hwy 48. Hwy 48 will become AL Hwy 117 as you cross into Alabama and travel through Mentone. In Mentone, turn left on County Rd. 89 South. Stay on 89 S through DeSoto State Park, Fisher, Fort Payne, and Five Points.
In Dogtown, go straight through the four ways stop and the road becomes Hwy 176 and Tabor Road into Gadsden.
