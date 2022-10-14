Report: Breast cancer mortality has fallen 43% since 80s

Improved research, better treatments and screenings have all led to fewer people dying of breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
The organization's chief scientific officer, Dr. Bill Dahut, said great strides have been made, but there is still much room for improving what's known about cancer and treatment options, especially when considering the disparities impacting the health of African-American women specifically.
A black woman is about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than a white woman.
”If you’re a Black woman between the ages of 20 and 29, you’re actually at double the risk of dying from breast cancer than a white woman of the same age,” Dahut said.
”Women of color are not always having their mammograms, or their facilities are not always the best. They’re not always called back and not always given the same opportunities for some of our newer therapies,” he said.
Breast cancer incidence has risen slowly since 2004 (by 0.5% per year) driven by diagnoses of localized-stage and hormone-receptor-positive disease.
In total, the death rate decline translates to more than 460,000 fewer breast cancer deaths since 1989. This is attributed to earlier detection through screening and increased awareness, as well as advances in treatment.
The findings are outlined in the latest edition of American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Facts & Figures 2022-2024, available on cancer.org.
"[The racial disparity] is not new, and it is not explained by more aggressive cancer,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director at the American Cancer Society and senior author of the report.
“We have been reporting this same disparity year after year for a decade. It is time for health systems to take a hard look at how they are caring differently for Black women.”
Leveling outcomes requires a focus on emphasizing the importance of screenings.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, up to a million fewer people followed through with their annual mammogram appointments. Considering the level of anxiety in 2020 as new cases of the coronavirus rapidly spread and little was definitively known about that new disease, it makes sense that people would have a reason to fear going into a doctor's office.
During the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society has started a campaign called "Grab Your Girls" to encourage people to get screened.
