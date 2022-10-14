Report: Breast cancer mortality has fallen 43% since 80s

Improved research, better treatments and screenings have all led to fewer people dying of breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

The organization's chief scientific officer, Dr. Bill Dahut, said great strides have been made, but there is still much room for improving what's known about cancer and treatment options, especially when considering the disparities impacting the health of African-American women specifically. 

