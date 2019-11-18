Grainger provides tools for tomorrow awards at NACC

Two Northeast Alabama Community College students were awarded a Grainger Tools for Tomorrow® scholarship this fall. Dustin Mitchell (Industrial Systems – Electrical and Instrumentation) and Cynthia Wigley (Industrial Systems – Industrial Electronics) were awarded the $2,000 scholarship along with a tool kit from Grainger.
Grainger, the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products, helps local businesses and organizations keep their facilities running. Since 2006, the company has offered scholarships of $2,000 each at community colleges across the United States. These scholarships have been awarded to students in skilled trade programs such as plumbing, welding, automotive, public safety and construction. Half of the scholarships offered are earmarked for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.
In addition to the scholarship, Grainger provides custom Westward toolkits to program recipients who completed their degrees to help prepare graduates to launch a successful career in their chosen field. Since 2006, Grainger has donated more than $2.7 million to support technical education.
While there are high paying jobs in the industrial sector, many of these jobs are going unfilled due to a shortage of trained, skilled workers. This shortage, due to retiring Baby Boomers and a decline in technical education enrollment, could critically impact the health of the local and national economies.
To promote the importance of careers in the industrial skilled trades, Grainger, in collaboration with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), launched the Grainger Tools for Tomorrow scholarship program in 2006 to help students realize their educational and career goals.
Grainger has invested in the future of industry and communities through the Grainger Tools for Tomorrow Scholarship Program and has partnered with Northeast Alabama Community College because they believe business and community college partnerships are one solution to building a stronger workforce.
“This has been a great opportunity for our students to not only receive a scholarship to help them pay for their school expenses, but also to receive an extraordinary tool kit that has allowed students to begin their career in a high paying job in the industrial sector,” said David Campbell, President at NACC.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.