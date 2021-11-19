On Friday, November 12th, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 89 in Dogtown. The driver of the vehicle, Weston Lee Tidwell (36 of Fort Payne), sped away until losing control of the vehicle. Tidwell then proceeded to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. A significant amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Tidwell was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Littering, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. More charges pending.
“I would like to thank officers with the Fort Payne Police Department, National Park Service, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for their quick response helping with this subject,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “It definitely takes team work to make it all happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.