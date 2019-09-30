A Horton woman was shot and killed in Guntersville early Saturday morning.
According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, officers responded to shots fired at Lake Shopping Center off Gunter Avenue around 7 a.m. and found Brandy Michelle Hammons, 37, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Peterson said paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Hammons was allegedly shot by Salaam Farid Gregory, 31, of Guntersville, according to Peterson. He said there were multiple eyewitnesses.
The shooting stemmed from an argument at another business located across the highway, Peterson said. Before the shooting, Gregory and Hammons were in a vehicle together and pulled into the shopping center’s parking lot. According to Peterson, Hammons got out of the vehicle and started walking toward a business. Shortly after she exited, Gregory stepped out of the vehicle, walked up to Hammons and shot her, Peterson said.
When officers arrived to the scene, Gregory was not present, Peterson said. He was found an hour later at a residence approximately one and a half blocks away. There, he was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond. As of Sunday night, Gregory has not been charged, but is under an “investigative hold.” Peterson said formal charges were expected to come from the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.
Peterson believed Gregory was currently on probation and parole. According to Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC) records, Gregory was sentenced to five years in prison on March 19, 2015, for robbery in Etowah County. He served time at Limestone Correctional Facility and Etowah Community Corrections, according to DOC records.
Gregory was arrested in Marshall County for theft and burglary in 2013, according to Marshall County arrest reports.
