Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to
the list include:
• Ryan Millwood of Collinsville, AL, majoring in General Business
• Lauren Lough of Fort Payne, AL, majoring in General Business
• Casey Essinger of Fyffe, AL, majoring in Middle Grades Education
• Ashley Lassetter of Fyffe, AL, majoring in Music & Worship Leadership
• Jennifer Hanner of Gaylesville, AL, majoring in Nursing
• Brittany White of Henegar, AL, majoring in Political Science
• Joey Bowman of Rainsville, AL, majoring in Biology
• Samantha Cornelius of Rainsville, AL, majoring in Music Education
Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.
