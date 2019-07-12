Three Arts 5K

With Boom Days Heritage Festival right around the corner, the Fort Payne Three Arts Club is gearing up for their annual 5K on September 21.
Jalisa Early, Fort Payne Three Arts Club vice president, said the 5K started as Haulin’ for Hannah, which raised money each year for scholarships to be given out to high school seniors in memory of Hannah Martin, who passed away in 2007.
Registration is open online at register.chronotrack.com/r/51588, or you may register on-site the day of the event.
“We encourage everyone to register online before the event, but we will also accept registration between 7 a.m. and 7:30 the day of,” Early said.
Registration before August 1 is $25 and $30 after.
The registration fee for children ages 12 and under is $15. The first 100 people to register will receive a T-shirt, Early said.
Teams of 10 or more of ages 13 and older receive a 10 percent discount when registering.
According to Early, the 5K is a great opportunity for church groups, businesses or track teams to come out and have fun while supporting a “great cause.”
“A prize will also be awarded for the most creative team theme,” Early said.
Check-in begins at 7 a.m. outside the Coal & Iron Building on the corner of 5th Street and Gault Avenue.
The 5K race is set to starts at 8 a.m.
Early said this year they have taken steps to improve the race.
“We really want this to be a successful fundraiser, and we want everyone to enjoy it for years to come,” Early said.
According to Early, this year they have teamed up with Terra Running Company and are introducing ChronoTrack chip timing.
“In the past, we have had issues with runners not always getting accurate timing results, with this, the runners will be able to view real-time results and accurate race times,” Early said.
The overall male and overall female winners will receive a $100 cash prize award. There will be additional prizes for winners of each division.
Early said all the money raised from the 5K, in addition to various fundraisers held throughout the year, will be used in providing scholarships to Fort Payne High School seniors.
The Fort Payne Three Arts Club is currently accepting sponsors for the event.
For information on sponsoring, questions about the race or to join the club, contact the Fort Payne Three Arts Club at fpthreeartsclub@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook at FPThreeArts.
