AMRC RC&D, DeKalb officials announce grants

Fort Payne, Ala. – State Senator Steve Livingston (R), State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter(R) along with members of the Alabama Mountains Rivers Valleys (AMRV) Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D) Council recently announced completed grants at the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority.
Seven organizations receiving funds in 2020 include Imagination Library of Fort Payne, Main Street Alabama, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Fyffe Police Department, Sylvania Volunteer Fire Department, Collinsville and Northeast Alabama Community College (NEACC).
The total amount funded by AMRV RC&D for 2020, in partnership with the Alabama legislature, to DeKalb county area projects is approximately $25,000. The State of Alabama has funded RC&D for over 20 years through state appropriations from the education trust fund and general fund budgets. RC&D is dedicated to protecting, enhancing, and developing the state’s natural and human resources.
Sen. Livingston stated that RC&D and all the organizations that applied for grants did an incredible job seeing these grants complete and are to be commended for their efforts.
“We all know that this has been a difficult year and we’ve all had to adapt and adjust the best way we kno how,” said Livingston, “I personally wanted to thank each of you for the work you’ve done to help our communities move forward and not letting go of the funds coming into DeKalb County.”
House Majority Leader Ledbetter stated that RC&D and DeKalb County local organizations provide tremendous results and makes the decision easy to keep funding the RC&D program annually.
“These grants not only support education, but senior citizens, cities, towns and various organizations throughout the county and state,” said Ledbetter, “Sen. Livingston and I are very eager to help support our local leaders further education, economic and workforce development, among other issues, and will keep working to position DeKalb county for growth.”
NEACC received a $5000 grant to procure chrome books and assist migrating the adult education program to offer it online.
John Allen Pope, Adult Education Director for NEACC, said that the Adult Education Program was strictly a face to face or paper to pencil program prior to the spring of 2020.
“Prior to Covid-19 hitting our country, we had to make a major shift to transitioning our services to online, which has been a big undertaking as we serve 1500 students, many of which do not have access to internet and devices,” said Kitchens, “I wanted to thank Melissa Ledbetter for spearheading this project, RC&D and all involved for helping us find the funding to get these devices.”
Renona Seibert, AMRV RC&D Executive Director, thanked John Eason, AMRV RC&D DeKalb County board member, for the many years of service and reviewing projects that have greatly benefited DeKalb County.
“We appreciate what our senators and representatives that represent us, what they do for our county and RC&D,” said Eason, “I’m just glad I’ve been able to be part of this for as long as I have, and hope to continue to be part of it for much longer.
The RC&D program was established by the Agriculture Act of 1962 to provide a program that empowers rural people to help themselves. RC&D areas include adjacent counties that have substantial natural resources to use for economic improvement and community betterment.
There are nine RC&D councils throughout the state. RC&D Councils in Alabama are non-profit, tax-exempt organizations within the state that are designated 501(c) (3) entities by the Internal Revenue Service. AMRV RC&D serves Cullman, Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Dekalb, and Jackson counties.
RC&D Councils are made up of citizens in an RC&D area who want a better life for themselves, their children, and future generations. RC&D Council representatives and alternates are volunteers who assist RC&D.
For more information about the AMRV RC&D program please visit https://amrvrcd.org.
