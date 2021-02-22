DeKalb County teachers and educational staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
On Jan. 29, 2021, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris announced the expansion of eligibility for Covid-19 vaccinations for critical workers, including those who work in the education sector.
During last Thursday night’s board of education meeting, DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett announced the vaccination clinic for employees on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
He said county employees had done an amazing job maneuvering the school year while in the middle of a pandemic.
“Our folks came to work and made a positive impact on our students' lives and our community, and I am so thankful for that,” said Barnett. “Now that the vaccine is available, it was important for me to try and get it to them as quickly and timely as possible.”
Hundreds of teachers and staff attended the COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday at one of its two locations, DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville and Sylvania High School gymnasium, for their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Barnett said a lot of planning and preparation went into organizing the clinic, and he thanked county school nurses who stepped up to administer the shots.
“We are very grateful to have this opportunity for our employees,” he said. “Hopefully that's the first step to getting back to normal.”
The second round of vaccines is set to be available for teachers in four weeks.
During Thursday night’s meeting, Barnett also recognized DeKalb County Transportation Department for their recent certification achievement.
“The Alabama Department of Education sent us a certificate of achievement to certified the DeKalb County Transportation Program in their excellence in school bus safety inspections for 2020 having less than 10% deficiencies in the school bus fleet,” Barnett said.
The DeKalb County school system runs a total of 121 buses daily.
“To keep that fleet going safe and sound is of the utmost importance because they are transporting our students,” said Barnett. “I am proud to recognize them for that achievement, they do a great job and I appreciate the work.”
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill, accounts and the FY 2021 Budget Amendment.
• awarded the Child Nutrition Program Supplemental Grocery Bid to the Osborn Brothers.
• approved the purchase of 12 Type C 72 Passenger International Buses from Southland Transportation Group at $993,695.28.
• approved the purchase of 1 Type C 54 Passenger International Special Needs Bus from Southland Transportation Group at $95,702.70.
• approved the on the job injury of Glenda Stephens - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Geraldine High School - 0 days and Misty McCallister - elementary teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 8 days.
• approved the retirement/resignations of Westley King - principal - Sylvania High School - retirement - 3/1/21, Dana Willis - CNP worker - Plainview High School - resignation - 12/7/20, Megan Lea - itinerant library media specialists - Moon Lake Elementary/Ruhama Jr. High School - resignation - 1/25/21, Dusty Darnell - head football coaching duties only - Crossville High School - resignation - 2/18/21, Tanner Cowart - 2-hour sanitization custodian (contract) - Fyffe High School - resignation - 1/11/21, Gary Hartline - bus driver - Ider High School - resignation - 2/5/21 and Aaron Wilbourn - bus mechanic - bus marage - resignation - 1/26/21
• approved the leave of absence of Shantelle Strickland - Pre-K auxiliary - Henagar Jr. High School - 1/11/21- 4/9/21, Loria Biddle - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - 12/2/20 - 3/10/21, Kim Dalton - middle school math teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 2/22/21 - 5/27/21, Cindy Harrison - English language arts teacher - Valley Head High School - 1/11/21-3/26/21 (intermittent), Kodie Smith - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School -2/8/21-3/26/21, Angie Harper - CNP worker - Crossville Middle School - 2/8/21-3/26/21, Jadie Chester - special education teacher - Geraldine High School - 3/26/21 - 4/28/21, Rodney Haymon - bus driver - Valley Head High School - 1/4/21- 3/5/21 and Karen Prestwood - elementary teacher - Moon Lake Elementary School - 2/1/21- 3/2/21
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Josh Scott - secondary science teacher (leave from 1/4/21-2/16/21) - Crossville High School (2020-265) and Jase Proctor - business education teacher (leave from 11/30/20-2/26/21) - Crossville High School (2020-257)
• approved the support placement of Lesa Smith - bus driver (tech route) - Valley Head High School (2021-001), Corey Dupree - bus driver (teacher) - Valley Head High School (2021-002), Judy Houston - Pre-K auxiliary (leave from 1/11/21-4/9/21) - Henagar Jr. High School (2021-010), Lisa D. Garmany - assistant custodian (9-month/4-hour) - Plainview High School (2021-014), Beatriz Felipe - migrant home liaison - district (2021-019) (effective 3/8/21) and Chelsea Patterson - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Collinsville High School (2021-021) (2/22/21-5/28/21)
• approved coaching supplement of Samuel Tidmore -jh/jv soccer - Crossville High School
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Fyffe High School - Logan McKenzie and Brant Rowell - baseball, Tyler WIlks - golf, Geraldine High School - Todd Dismuke and William Cofield - softball, Sylvania High School - Brett Vinson, John Shelly III and Ron Stopyak - soccer and Valley Head High School - Coby Lee Harrison - baseball
• approved the following contracts: Go Play Therapy - occupational therapy - IDEA B, Molly Bowlan - 21st century crossville teacher - Title IV, Melissa Croft - 21st century crossville site coordinator - Title IV, Tammy Williams - 21st century crossville site coordinator - Title IV, David Bailey - custodial support Moon Lake - ESSER, Chase Wooten - custodial support Fyffe - ESSER, Wanda Burt - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Heather Conkle - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Emily Ferguson - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Lori Morgan - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Lezlie Pope - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Sonya Pope - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Melissa Warren - after school instructor Ruhama - Title I, Carrie Atchley - DVA course building - ESSER, Taylor Finch - after school tutor Geraldine - GEER, Lyndsey Franklin - after school tutor Geraldine - GEER, Melissa Gilbert - after school tutor Geraldine - GEER, Teresa Jamison - after school tutor Geraldine - GEER, Laura King - after school tutor Geraldine - GEER, Sharon Sibert - after school tutor Geraldine - GEER, Megan Lea - interventionist Henagar - Title I, Nicole Jenson - remediation tutor Crossville High - Title I, Ariel Johnson - remediation tutor Crossville High - Title I, Peyton Knop - remediation tutor Crossville High - Title I, Jamie Pruett - DVA math teacher - Local, Jacob Brown - reading instructor/director - NEA Foundation Grant, Janie Sherrod - reading specialist - NEA Foundation Grant, Gary Talley - contracted retired PE and intervention Sylvania - Local, Lakala Willingham - contracted 6th grade math teacher - Local and Matthew McCollum - student computer technician - Local
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
• The Statement of CIPA Compliance
• The 2021 Policy Committee with the addition of board member Christ Andrews and Monty Darwin to the committee.
• The 2021-2022 DeKalb County School Calendar
• unanimously approved the closure of Moon Lake Elementary School effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
The next meeting is scheduled for Mar. 25, 2021 with the regular meeting at 5 p.m. and work session at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
