Rainsville man arrested on child pornography charges

A Rainsville man was arrested last Thursday on charges of child pornography.
DeKalb County Major Crime Unit, in conjunction with EMACC Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted a search warrant at 98 County Road 514 Rainsville on June 17, 2021 after receiving a tip of child pornography being downloaded at the address. As a result of the search warrant, Gregory Allen Shankles, 39, of Rainsville, was charged with Possession of Child Pornography (x10). This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.
“Thank you to these different agencies coming together with one common goal of making our community safer,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We appreciate the EMACC Center’s Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Task Force for their continued support and their partnership.”
The DeKalb County Major Crime Unit is comprised of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, and Geraldine Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.