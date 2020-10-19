Finding strength through faith

Carrie Atchley began her battle with cancer on April 17, 2013, after being diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma at the age of 40.
“I was diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer,” said Atchley. “Triple positive breast cancer is where two hormones fuel cancer, estrogen and progesterone, along with a protein called Her2.”
After performing a self-evaluation and finding a mass, on Feb. 2, 2013, she was sent for a mammogram and a breast ultrasound.
“I was referred to Dr. Steven Isbell. He was concerned with the two masses and referred us to The Kirklin Clinic in Birmingham,” said Atchley.
She recalls the first news came on March 6, the findings stated the mass was benign, and the doctor wanted to perform an MRI biopsy.
The following month Atchley received confirmation she indeed had cancer.
“I was numb and in shock when the call came. I was at work when I received the call. I had to gain composure and walk to Keith’s [husband] office and break the news,” she said. “We sat in silence for a few minutes and cried a little.”
Before her diagnosis, there was no family history of breast cancer in Atchley's family.
Starting her treatment journey, she was given two options, the first involved a mastectomy surgery followed by 18 weeks of chemotherapy and Herceptin for one year.
“The second option was a clinical trial. It was offered because I had triple-positive breast cancer,” Atchley said.
With only four days to decide on the treatment option, Atchley said they chose the clinical trial after much prayer.
The 24-week treatment consisted of taking two medicines in pill form daily and Herceptin infusions every three weeks.
“I would also take Zolodex injections each month to place my body in medicinal menopause,” Atchley said. “After 12 weeks of treatment, the tumor had shrunk significantly, and we stayed the course with the treatments.”
By the completion of the clinical study, she said the tumor was minimal, and in Dec. of 2013, she underwent a double mastectomy.
“The surgery took over 6 hours. Finally, in July of 2014, reconstructive surgery arrived,” said Atchley. “It had been hard to live without having breasts for nearly seven months.”
Fortunately for her, during her treatment process, the obstacles were few, if any. She believes her family, church and community support had a lot to do with that.
“Through this support network, God cared for us each step of the way,” Atchley said. “I had one of the best support networks that anyone could possibly have. My family stepped up to the plate and never looked back.”
During the required treatment times, Atchley’s parents and younger sister, who live close by, helped take care of her children.
“My school family was very supportive. They raised money to help us pay for gas, meals and lodging when needed,” she said. “The school has a bake sale sponsored by the beta club, the senior class sold caramel and chocolate apples, cheerleaders sold t-shirts, and the baseball and softball teams hosted a faculty-student softball game with all the proceeds going towards our needs.”
Aside from her school's support, Atchley and her family also received encouragement from Fyffe First and Henagar Baptist Churches, who covered them in prayer every day.
“They also provided meals on treatment days along with many friends that contributed to meals and financial needs,”
In her journey as a survivor, Atchley said she learned not to take the opportunity of raising her children for granted and to be more intentional with her relationships.
“My family learned what it felt like to be ministered to, not just to minister to someone. We will always be grateful to Fyffe First Baptist and our friends and family for how well they cared for us during my battle with cancer,” she said.
Atchley stresses the importance of self-examination and making it a habit. If you find something to act quickly, don't wait.
“Don’t take your family and friends for granted,” she said. “Enjoy the life God has given you and love the Lord no matter what you might be faced with because ‘God said you’re gonna make it. You’re gonna make it cause the Master’s on board.’”
