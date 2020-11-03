The Rainsville City Council's new administration was sworn in during Monday’s organizational council meeting at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center.
Lingerfelt opened the meeting, saying he was excited about moving forward the next four years. Rev. Rock Stone then led the invocation.
House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter swore in Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt and the Rainsville City Council members, giving the new council its oath of office.
All parties swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Alabama and execute the position to “the best of their abilities.”
Re-elected incumbents, Mayor Lingerfelt, Councilman Bejan Taheri (Place 2), Rickey Byrum (Place 3), Brandon Freeman (Place 4) and Derek Rosson (Place 5) continued their positions on the council.
Arlan “Monk” Blevins was sworn in as the new Place 1 councilman and took his place during the Monday night’s meeting.
Ledbetter said the only challenge he had for the new administration was to try and work together and do the best they can.
“You don’t always agree, but you have to agree to disagree,” he said.
Moving into its first regular meeting, the council approved Resolution 11-02-2020 (D) appointing Michael Edmondson as Rainsville’s new police chief following the resignation of former police chief Kevin Smith. Councilman Freeman opposed the appointment.
The council also:
• approved the minutes from Oct. 19, 2020, regular council meeting and the Oct. 28, 2020, special called meeting.
• approved Ordinance 11-02-2020 to Amend Organizational Ordinance defining a new time to conduct City Council Meeting. The work session will take place at 4 p.m. with the regular council meeting starting at 4:30 p.m.
• approved Byrum as its elect mayor pro-tem, and approved the recommendation to retain City Attorney Nikki Scott and City Accountant Betty Holcomb.
• approved Resolution 11-02-2020 (A) to authorize the following city officials to execute financial documents, Mayor Lingerfelt, Mayor Pro-Tem Byrum, City Clerk Kelly Frazier and the Rainsville Court Magistrate.
• approved to reappoint City Clerk Kelly Frazier with Resolution 11-02-2020 (B).
• approved to reappoint Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright with Resolution 11-02-2020 (C).
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2020, with a workshop at 4:00 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
