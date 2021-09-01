Sheriff's Office employee dies of COVID-19

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the passing of longtime employee, Melissa Wilkerson.
Wilkerson, 56, of Rainsville, died from COVID-19, according to a post made to the DCSO Facebook page this week. She had worked at DCSO for the last 32 years.
Wilkerson died Tuesday at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Her funeral services are set to take place 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at Rainsville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green's Chapel Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Roger Graham, Johnny Lingerfelt and Nick Welden. Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilkerson is survived by:
Son: Ethan Wilkerson of Rainsville, AL
Daughter: Faith Ann Wilkerson of Rainsville, AL
Mother: Jo Bethune of Rainsville, AL
Brothers: Robert Bethune of Rainsville, AL and Bart Bethune of Rainsville, AL
Sister: Susan Bethune Trotter and husband Tim of Rainsville, AL
Nieces & Nephews: Ty Trotter, Tobi Trotter, Tia Trotter Jenkins (Tyler), Cyerra Bethune Farrister, Taylor Bethune Baumgarten (Caleb), Morgan Bethune (Jeremy)
Great Nephew: Wyatt Farrister
She was preceded in Death
Father: Gerald Ray Bethune
(0) comments
