Local Farmers Market Schedule
• Rainsville Farmers Market meets Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rainsville Field of Dreams pavilion.
• Henagar Farmers Market will be open Mondays at the city park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning June 1 through Aug. 31.
• Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market will be open Mondays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Mentone Farmers Market is located at the corner of Scenic Hwy 89 and Alabama Hwy 117 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
• DeKalb County Farmers Market is Tuesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.