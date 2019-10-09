Supporting Home-schoolers In Neighborhoods Everywhere, or SHINE, is a home-school support group located in Centre, Alabama. The group is made up of a network of families from the surrounding counties who have made the similar decision to take their child’s education into their own hands. SHINE serves as a support system for parents as well as for students to have an outlet for activities and fellowship during the home-school week.
Last week, home-school students from the surrounding area met a Collinsville Baptist Church for a geography fair.
Melissa Riggs, of SHINE, said each student picked their own state or country to study for the fair.
“The students got to pick their own state or country and make a presentation on it,” she said. “They picked their place and did research about the culture of that place and created their presentation to show what they learned.”
