Between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, two subjects in a Maroon Ford F-150 pulled up to Pine Ridge Baptist Church and removed a catalytic converter from one of the church’s transport vans.
During the removal, the suspect’s vehicle appears to be away from the scene. Once the converter is removed, the suspect vehicle comes by and picks up a white male who puts the converter and a cutting tool into the bed of the truck before fleeing the scene.
The white male is wearing blue jeans, boots, a camouflage jacket and a dark mask.
Please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or email us at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org if you have any information on this case. All information will be kept anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.