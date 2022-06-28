Local holiday events

Events to commemorate Independence Day are planned across DeKalb County over the next several days:
June 30:
Fort Payne's July 4th Celebration is skipping the usual musical entertainment this year due to ongoing construction at the Sports Complex, but the traditional Fireworks Show continues, starting at 8:45 p.m. It should be available to view from any of the surrounding parking lots in North Fort Payne. Call (256) 845-1524 for more information.
July 1:
DeSoto State Park hosts Splish and Splash Pool Party from 6:30-9 p.m. Admission is $1 to participate in pool games and enjoy homemade ice cream.
DeSoto State Park will also hold its annual Independence Day parade, starting at 3 p.m. at the park headquarters and making its way to the Improvement Campground. It will end at the Campground Pavilion at 4 p.m. with an ice cream social. Winners of a flag-making contest will be announced. For more information, call (256) 845-5075.
July 2:
Valley Head will hold its Centennial Celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Head Town Park. To learn more, call (256) 635-6814.
July 3:
Fyffe’s Freedom Day starts at Fyffe Park at 5 p.m. with a celebration to include live music, pony rides, food, ice cream and more. For more information, call (256) 623-7298.
July 4:
The 40th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival starts with a 10 a.m. parade in Henagar, followed by activities throughout the day include live entertainment, food vendors offering a variety of potato entrees and side dishes, the annual corn hole tournament, volleyball tournament, antique car show, antique tractor show and games for the whole family. The events at Henagar Park will conclude with a fireworks show. For more information, call (256) 657-6282 or visit http://cityofhenagar.com/sand-mountain-potato-festival/.
Crossville’s 7th Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration is planned at Crossville Town Park with musical entertainers including gospel quartet Steel City Revival and Worth the Wait, who gained national popularity from their performances on the TV program “The Voice.” Other planned activities include arts and crafts, free bouncy houses, train rides, food vendors and a free day at the Crossville Swimming Pool. A fireworks show set to patriotic music will close out the event. For more information, call (256) 528-7121.
