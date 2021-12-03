Mentone book fair to feature local authors this Saturday

The Mentone Arts Center will host a “Book Fair” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon inside the visitors information/gift shop portion of the center. Four authors will be on-hand to sign their books during the event: Marcus Thomas, Jerry Ellis, John Dersham and Theodore Pitsios.
The visitors center and art gallery are located inside the Chuck Sennett Center for the Arts at 5951 Alabama Highway 117 in Mentone.
Marcus Thomas – Thomas’ book “Witch of the Mountain” has been a top-selling at the center during 2021. The book details the life of the legendary Granny Dollar, who lived her final years near what would become DeSoto State Park. This is the first book for the retired FBI agent, who was born on Sand Mountain and raised in Chattanooga.
Jerry Ellis – Ellis’ 1991 book “Walking the Trail: One Man’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears” was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. Ellis, who as born and raised in Fort Payne, was the first person in the modern world to walk the 900-mile route of the Cherokee Trail of Tears, where 4,000 Cherokee died in 1838. In addition to several other books he has written, he recently reprinted a 30th Anniversary edition of the book. He is often a lecturer and featured guest on programs spotlighting Cherokee and Native American history.
John Dersham – Dersham’s photography books are a beautiful addition to any coffee table. His latest book is Changing Moods: Sixty Years in Black and White” chronicles his six decades in black-and-white photography. He also published a color photography book during the Alabama Bicentennial titled “My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State” as well as Fort Payne postcard book. Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
Theodore Pitsios – Pitsios’ latest novel, “Walking in the Light” draws upon his own life experiences. He was born in the village of Tsagarada, Greece. After graduating from the Maritime Academy, he sailed as an engineer in the merchant marine for a number of years. Before settling in the U.S. Gulf Coast, he lived in Nassau, Bahamas, and in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is the author of two previous books: The Bellmaker’s House and Searching for Ithaka. When not traveling he divides his time between his homes in Greece and in Orange Beach, Ala.
“We are excited to hosts these talent book authors,” said Executive Director Randy Grider. “It’s a great time to meet them, ask questions and get a book personally signed. These books along with other books we carry make great Christmas gifts.”
