Sylvania man arrested after flashing narcotics, gun on social media

Most of us use social media to keep in touch with family and friends, to complain about things or just to share funny memes. However, one local man used his to advertise his bad choices and landed himself in jail.
Last Sunday, agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit received tips about a video on SnapChat of an individual flashing marijuana, guns and money. Agents quickly responded and a search warrant was obtained. DeKalb County Narcotics agents, along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies and Sylvania police officers conducted the search resulting in the arrest of Cody Lance McIntosh, 22, of Sylvania.
McIntosh was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Due to a juvenile being in the home, DHR was called and a safety plan was put into place.
Agents confiscated over a pound of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of US currency, THC wax and a pistol.
“We want to thank the public for their willingness to come forward and expose this illegal activity,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Our DTF, deputies and Sylvania PD done a phenomenal job quickly following leads and tips provided to make a quick arrest. Guns and drugs have no good outcome for anyone and will be fought hard every day in DeKalb County.”
