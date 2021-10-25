The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers (ANFRC) has announced seven new Family Resource Centers as members to the network. A virtual welcome ceremony was held on Oct. 13 to celebrate ANFRC’s growth from 16 to 23 members.
State partners, including the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Human Resources, were also present for the event.
To achieve ANFRC membership, Family Resource Centers must demonstrate that they meet ANFRC’s 25 membership standards, which the Alabama Legislature passed into law in May 2000. The standards, which relate to oversight of service delivery, fiscal management, and center administration and accountability, ensure that Alabama families receive high quality service and support.
The new ANFRC members include: Family Services of North Alabama based in Marshall County, Mary Hill Center in Dale County, Coffee County Family Services Center, The Family Center serving Mobile and Baldwin Counties, Vineyard Family Services in Shelby County, Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center, and Troy Resilience Project in Pike County.
ANFRC member Family Resource Centers served 18,455 families statewide from October 2019 to September 2020. The expansion of the network, which includes new geographic areas, will ensure that even more Alabamians have access to quality family support.
Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner said, “Membership in ANFRC is a stamp of excellence that tells families, partners, stakeholders, employers, and our entire state that an FRC is fully committed to improving the lives of Alabamians. As a key partner to DHR, the network’s continued growth will reinforce our collective efforts to promote healthy homes and communities where families can thrive.”
Director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Sallye Longshore said, “The Family Resource Center model is the best way to improve child wellbeing in Alabama because of its holistic, community-based approach. Child abuse and neglect prevention only happens in partnership, and my agency is glad to have such a healthy partnership with ANFRC.”
Family Services of North Alabama serves DeKalb, Blount, Cherokee, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties by offering Victim Services & Prevention and Workforce Development & Education programs.
If you or someone you know needs our help, please call the Family Services of North Alabama office at 256.878.9159 or their 24/7 Crisis Line at 1.855.878.9159.
