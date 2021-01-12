Two-vehicle crash kills man near Fyffe

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Collinsville man.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jackie Junior Bowers, 61, was killed when a 2017 GMC Acadia struck the 1998 Case tractor he was standing near, causing the tractor to strike him, resulting in fatal injuries.
Bowers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occured on DeKalb County 44 near DeKalb County 446, approximately five miles east of Fyffe.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
