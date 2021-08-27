Rotary’s North Alabama district governor visits Fort Payne Club

Club President David Allgood (right) hosted Rotary 6860 District Governor Harold Lewis (left), his wife Tricia (second from left), as well as Assistant Governor Thereasa Hulgan (second from right) during the Club’s 24 August meeting. Mr. Lewis relayed his vision for his year as District Governor, stating his goal is to “Market Rotary, and make it shine!” He prompted the Fort Payne Club to understand that if Rotary were a business, and it is, in the form of giving hope to the world; then as a businessperson what would we do differently? He reminded club members of Marketing Rule #1: “market your product.” Mr. Lewis stated that Rotary’s product is overwhelming in giving ‘hope’ to our community and the world in many forms. He went on to commend the Fort Payne Club in what its members have done for our local community in serving to change lives; and that they should continue to promote successes whenever possible, in multiple media forms.
Mr. Lewis, of the Florence Alabama Rotary Club, brings over 26 years of Rotary experience to his term as District Governor. A graduate with honors from Sinclair College, Air Force veteran, and successful businessman in Florence, Mr. Lewis’ accolades include being awarded the Torch Award for Market Place Ethics as well as the Shoals Citizen of the Year award.
