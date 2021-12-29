Spring semester registration is open at Northeast Alabama Community College, and classes begin January 6, 2022.
Now is the perfect time to plan for next semester.
If you are thinking of going back to school or training for a new career, NACC is the perfect place to start!
• Flexible Scheduling Options
• On-campus Classes
• Financial Aid
• Lowest Tuition in the State
• Transfer Courses
• Certificate Programs
• Online Degree Programs
Begin your future NOW at NACC. NACC’s application and registration processes can be completed online. Visit nacc.edu or call 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418 to get started today. Registration is open until Jan. 7, 2022.
