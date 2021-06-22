TUSCALOOSA, AL – A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
• Mary Patton of Collinsville was named to the Presidents List.
• Sarah Patton of Collinsville was named to the Deans List.
• Emily Thrower of Collinsville was named to the Presidents List.
• Morgan Crisson of Crossville was named to the Presidents List.
• Zachary Eakes of Crossville was named to the Presidents List.
• Kolton Ray of Crossville was named to the Presidents List.
• Haley Stephens of Crossville was named to the Deans List.
• Kaitlin Bruce of Fort Payne was named to the Deans List.
• Kailey New of Fort Payne was named to the Deans List.
• Micah Simpson of Fort Payne was named to the Presidents List.
• Madison Farmer of Henagar was named to the Deans List.
• Alanna Paschal of Henagar was named to the Deans List.
• Andrew Whited of Henagar was named to the Presidents List.
• Kaitlyn Beach of Rainsville was named to the Presidents List.
• Elizabeth Titshaw of Rainsville was named to the Deans List.
• Cade Willingham of Rainsville was named to the Presidents List.
• Sophia Williamson of Rainsville was named to the Deans List.
• Ashley Morales of Valley Head was named to the Deans List.
• Olivia Fiquett of Valley Head was named to the Deans List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
