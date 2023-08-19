'Creeper Catchers' attempting to expose child predators

FORT PAYNE -- Two dads from Fort Payne have gone viral on social media for their attempts to catch child predators.
In the three weeks, Creeper Catchers has been on Tik Tok, the pair have over 16,000 followers and over 33,600 likes on their video posts. They have three accounts of gentlemen that were soliciting females under the age of 15.
“Our mission is to put these guys' faces all over the internet and expose these guys” stated Duncan, one of the founders of Creeper Catchers.
“TikTok has more views than the sexual registry. There is so much more that goes on behind the scenes that you don't see. We give solid evidence to the police.
Any time any criminal activity is disclosed to the Fort Payne Police Department by a citizen, we take this information seriously: stated Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.
“ We are dedicated and
committed to investigating each of these activities thoroughly.”
" It has been a hot topic coming into our office, for sure," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
"We are working with the DA on this matter and doing everything within our means to do what is right and needed," he said.
"It boils down to what can and can't be used in court," the sheriff explained. "We definitely want to see these predators behind bars but we also want to make sure everything is held up to the standards of the prosecution.
"And most importantly we can’t jeopardize anyone’s safety,"
Duncan and Brandon, who said they didn't want to provide their last names for safety reasons, came to 98.3 Wild Country for an on-air interview Wednesday.
The duo say they’ve confronted people from Georgia, Huntsville, and as far away as Ohio.
