Pre-K brings life back to elementary school

A Jack and Jill mural inside the refurbished elementary school.

 Contributed Photo

Since summer 2021, Williams Avenue Elementary School has remained unused, save for a temporary situation with the Fort Payne Police Department during the renovations to their headquarters in the old City Hall Building. However, the once bustling elementary school that housed 3rd and 4th graders has now been refurbished to begin teaching an even younger group, pre-kindergarteners.

The Fort Payne City School System has had a Pre-K system in place for years now, operating out of Wills Valley Elementary School. Due to a growing student population in WVES and the Pre-K program itself growing, Superintendent Brian Jett and the school board decided that it was time for the Pre-K program to leave the nest, as it were.

