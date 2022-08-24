Pre-K brings life back to elementary school

Since summer 2021, Williams Avenue Elementary School has remained unused, save for a temporary situation with the Fort Payne Police Department during the renovations to their headquarters in the old City Hall Building. However, the once bustling elementary school that housed 3rd and 4th graders has now been refurbished to begin teaching an even younger group, pre-kindergarteners.
The Fort Payne City School System has had a Pre-K system in place for years now, operating out of Wills Valley Elementary School. Due to a growing student population in WVES and the Pre-K program itself growing, Superintendent Brian Jett and the school board decided that it was time for the Pre-K program to leave the nest, as it were.
Even with this move, the classrooms at the new WAES are still close to full, with a maximum of 18 students per classroom.
“We have been working on the refurbishment of Williams Avenue since the beginning of January (2022),” new principal Jamie McClung said. “Our vision was to update the school with a fresh, new look while also incorporating fun elements for Pre-K students.”
The grueling process involved removing old school furniture and replacing the old air conditioning units and performing building maintenance.
They then decided on the actual layout of the instructional spaces.
“The next element was the design of the school,” McClung said. “The Pre-K teachers have provided a lot of the creativity and design ideas that went into the school.”
“In that pursuit,” he continued, “we have changed to vinyl flooring throughout the school. In addition to re-painting the halls and classrooms, we have a former art teacher for Fort Payne, Nancy Elliot, painting nursery rhyme murals throughout the Pre-K hallways.”
With all the effort, the results show with the refurbishment of the school. Features include Jack and Jill murals with 3D elements blended in, white picket fences for backpacks, and even oval signs for the teachers over their doors.
McClung, who has been working with the Pre-K program since last January, was formerly the assistant principal at WVES. Since he became the principal of WAES, it has been non-stop preparation for the new school.
“I think most homeowners can probably relate when I say the work is never done. Making one area or aspect look great then opens up the need or idea to improve another area. There is always the need for continuous improvement,” he said.
According to McClung, they plan to refurbish the library area with new floors and add new play areas for students modeled after local stores, doctor’s offices, etc. All of these ideas and remodels are pushing the mindset and goal of student success and betterment.
That goal is stated quite plainly through the words of Superintendent Jett, who said “the success of our students is and continues to be a top priority for the system.”
Beyond even the Pre-K program, the upgrades done to the school have allowed for English-learner classes, special needs classes and a new stage for the drama program.
Jett, said “Over the past year, the building was upgraded through the use of ESSER funds [also known as COVID money]. Because of these upgrades, the Fort Payne City Schools have been able to better serve students and continue to offer high-quality instruction.”
The upgrades and hard work put into the campus, have resulted in a proud new addition to the Fort Payne City Schools.
