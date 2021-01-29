The Rainsville City Council held a special called meeting on Wednesday, voting on two businesses who applied for alcohol sales in the city.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the afternoon public hearing pertained to the application submitted by MAPCO (Delta Express) and Toros Mexican Restaurant in Rainsville.
“This is a public hearing for anyone who wants to speak for or against these applicants,” he said.
MAPCO District Manager C.J. McLaughlin said only the MAPCO location at the crossing of Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 35 would carry alcohol.
McLaughlin said the law states no new licensee selling alcoholic beverages within 300 feet to a public or private school’s nearest property line. As a result, its other location is not eligible.
Following the public hearing, MAPCO (Delta Express) and Toros Mexican restaurant, formerly known as Casa Poblano Mexican Restaurant, was given final approval for a license to sell alcohol.
Lingerfelt said Toros would join other establishments, where ongoing renovations have forced a delay in required building inspections, who were previously approved for the same type of license on a conditional basis.
Those establishments can begin legal alcohol sales once all safety inspections, required by state law and local ordinance, have been completed.
“[Wednesday’s approval] gives them the opportunity to apply for their state license so they can move forward,” said Lingerfelt.
Councilman Brandon Freeman was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
