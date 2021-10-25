Author Robert Bailey to speak at Moon Lake Library

The Mentone Moon Lake Community Library announces that Robert Bailey will speak at the library on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Bailey is the best-selling and award-winning author of two legal thriller series: McMurtrie-Dake and Bocephus Haynes. His first two novels, The Professor (2015) and Between Black and White (2016) were Beverly Hills Book Awards Legal Thriller of the Year winners. Between Black and White was also a finalist for the 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year.
The Bocephus Haynes series debuted in 2020 with Legacy of lies; the second book in the series and Mr. Bailey’s seventh novel, The Wrong Side was published in August 2021. It received a “Publishers Weekly” starred review.
He is also the author of The Golfer’s Carol, an inspirational novel which is an interpretation of two Christmas stories – “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” and takes place against the 1986 Masters Golf Tournament.
An experienced civil defense trial lawyer and avid golfer, who was a member of his high school and university golf teams, Mr. Bailey lives in Huntsville, his hometown, with his wife and three children.
Moon Lake Community Library is located on Alabama Highway 117, just east of downtown Mentone. Attendees are requested to wear masks and observe other CDC protocols.
