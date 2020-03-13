Birmingham, AL – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama cares first and foremost about the health and well-being of our customers. Please be assured Blue Cross will continue to meet the needs of groups, members and providers with the sustained spread of a novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our members remains our top priority,” said Dr. Dow Briggs, Executive Vice President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “We want our customers to have peace of mind and know they have access to the healthcare they need if they are exposed to coronavirus or become sick. We will continue to do what is necessary to support the health and well-being of our members and the community.”
As the illness caused by COVID-19 continues to spread, many are concerned about the possible impact to themselves and their families. Blue Cross has taken the following steps to ensure our members have access to the right care during this challenging time.
• Waiving prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance for members diagnosed with COVID-19.
• Covering medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC guidance related to COVID-19 at no cost to our members with fully insured individual, employer-based, Federal Employee Program, and Medicare Advantage plans. For self-funded employer plans, members’ cost share for diagnostic tests will be based on their benefit plan.
• Increasing access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on prescriptions and encouraging members to use their 90-day retail or mail order benefit.
• Expanding access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines. Given the nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, seeking in-person medical care may lead to further spreading of the virus.
• Dedicating staff to be specifically available to address inquiries related to medical services, ensuring timely responses related to COVID-19.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is closely monitoring the situation and has contingency plans in place to ensure business operations continue to run smoothly:
• Continuing to process claims electronically. 99% of claims are processed electronically, and we do not anticipate disruption to claims processing.
• Expanding our telework capabilities to cover nearly 100% of our workforce over the next 2-4 weeks to maintain staffing of critical business areas.
If members have questions, they can call the customer service number located on the back of their ID card. For the latest on COVID-19 developments, please visit the CDC’s website.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has insured Alabamians for over 83 years. Blue Cross offers coverage plans to corporations, individuals and the senior market. For more information about Blue Cross, visit AlabamaBlue.com. Connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter for more up-to-date information.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
