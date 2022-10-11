National School Lunch Week is Oct. 10-14, recognizes the importance of nutrition

Laran Adkins, child nutrition program coordinator for the Fort Payne City Schools, and Wills Valley Second grader Ava Kate Brandon joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other program coordinators for the proclamation signing. 

 Contributed Photos

Each year, National School Lunch Week (NSLW) is recognized during the second full week of October.

For this school year, the dates are October 10-14. President John F. Kennedy created NSLW in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.

