National School Lunch Week is Oct. 10-14, recognizes the importance of nutrition

Each year, National School Lunch Week (NSLW) is recognized during the second full week of October.
For this school year, the dates are October 10-14. President John F. Kennedy created NSLW in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.
Last week, school nutrition and state education professionals participated in the Governor’s Proclamation Signing hour at the Alabama State Capitol.
The State of Alabama officially recognized the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), serving nearly 30 million children each day, with a Proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey. Alabama will celebrate National School Lunch Week (NSLW) this upcoming October 10-14.
This year’s fun and creative campaign theme, “Peace, Love & School Lunch,” highlights the importance of healthy school lunches to student success, both in and out of the classroom.
Research shows children are getting their healthiest meals at school. National School Lunch
Week will highlight the nutritious foods available daily in Alabama schools. Students who have lunch are better able to learn and retain information with less classroom absenteeism, health concerns, hunger symptoms, and psychosocial problems.
“School lunches offer students fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and milk –many of these items have been grown locally by Alabama farmers – and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories, and sodium. National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the wonderful benefits of our lunch program,” said Angelice Lowe, State Child Nutrition Programs Director.
The federally funded National School Lunch Program (NSLP) has been fueling students for success for 75 years.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the Alabama School Lunch Program served over 83 million lunch meals via 1,456 school sites statewide. In addition to the Governors Proclamation, the Alabama State Board of Education will also present a signed resolution later this month acknowledging NSLW, to Angelice Lowe, State Child Nutrition Programs Director.
The “Peace, Love & School Lunch” campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s.
