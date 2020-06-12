Summer jobs scarce due to COVID-19, economy

Getting a summer job is an annual rite of passage as schools let out, but with some businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown and the resulting economic calamity, this is a tradition in flux.
The Mentone summer camps provide lots of jobs for young people, but all except one decided to skip camp in 2020 due to concerns that they could not safely provide the traditional camp experience of singing camp songs and teaching crafts while social distancing to avoid outbreaks of the coronavirus. The Fort Payne Cinemas, a source of jobs for local teens taking tickets, serving popcorn, etc., has been temporarily closed for the same reason since March 19.
The Alabama Department of Labor released the official statewide count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of May 31-June 6, 2020, reporting 19,950 claims filed either online or by telephone during this period – 12,377 of those claims are COVID-19 related. For the same period, 185 claims were filed in DeKalb County. This is down from the high of 827 initial claims for the week ending April 25. For comparison sake, there were 18 claims for the week ending March 14.
To find a job, the first step may be stopping by the Fort Payne Career Center at 2100 Jordan Road SW. The center offers a wealth of information on job openings, along with printed resources teaching job interview skills and human help.
The Alabama Works! website contains a “Youth Services” section dedicated to helping Alabama youths look for jobs and explore careers. It also provides information about colleges and other educational programs, as well as tips on how to pay for college, as well as volunteer opportunities and national job service programs, plus help figuring out what career they’d like to pursue. It can be found at https://alabamaworks.alabama.gov/vosnet/youth.aspx.
Teen summer jobs traditionally pay around minimum wage or a little bit more. Earnings depend on the type of job and whether the teen works full-time or part-time. Many are temporary and seasonal, according to the website.
Summer jobs can provide teens with great opportunities for learning important life skills and acquiring hands-on experience, while at the same time earning some spending money. According to career advice website The Balance, teens should ask themselves what their interests are so they can target their search to focus on jobs that are a good match.
Some traditional summer jobs to investigate include:
• Lawn Maintenance and Landscaping (mowing yards)
• Lifeguard (keeping children safe around public pools)
• Food Service (taking and preparing orders, clean up)
• Retail (stocking shelves, ringing merchandise up at checkout)
• Plant- or Pet-sitting (assuming responsibility while owners are away or on vacation)
• Housekeeping (allows teens to learn responsibility and develop their organizational skills)
• Tutor (helping kids in summer school or helping them get ahead for the fall)
• Nanny (a great choice for teens who wish to pursue a career in teaching, childcare, social work)
Beyond the state job boards, there are also local employment agencies like First Choice Personnel, Personnel Staffing, Inc., Elwood Staffing and SURGE Staffing, who mostly fill temporary and entry-level positions with local manufacturers, accounting jobs, clerical work, material handling, etc. Several of those agencies also have locations in other cities, offering a wider array of possible job listings ranging from small, locally owned businesses to globally recognized Fortune 500 companies.
According to job search website TheLadders, nearly half of all job postings are unadvertised. This means half of the jobs available are likely to go to job seekers with inside connections with employers. They recommend tapping into networks by talking to friends, classmates, mentors and professionals met through everyday life or through associations at church, school or other links.
Rising Leaders of DeKalb is one local group focusing on networking and job search skills among young professionals in DeKalb County. They’ve performed outreach to students at Fort Payne High School about joining their group.
“We are actively supporting local summer employment programs, like Fort Payne Parks & Recreations, who are currently seeking applications for positions. Otherwise, we are trying to share employment opportunities as they come to us on social media,” a spokesperson for the group said Monday.
Some Parks and Recreation facilities are just beginning to open for the season after the COVID-19 shutdown. The Wills Valley Recreation Center has re-opened with restrictions limiting the capacity they can accommodate for group fitness classes, cardio and weight room. Parks are open except for Hawkins Spring Park and the city’s Skate Park, which are closed for repairs.
“We typically employ 15 lifeguards, four swim team coaches, and 10 to 15 summer help for the complex, recreation center and golf course,” said Parks and Recreation Director Robin Brothers. “This year, we anticipate opening only the pool at DeSoto Golf Course and are planning on employing six lifeguards. We may hire more part-time seasonal help as restrictions are loosened.”
Anyone interested in applying can come to Wills Valley Recreation Center for an application. For more information about Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, visit https://fortpayne.org/area-attractions/recreation/.
Food service remains an abundant job option locally, as restaurants are always looking for bright, friendly employees to serve customers, cook food in the kitchen and manage shifts. Many brand-name franchise restaurants have information on their websites about job opportunities. Anyone can obtain printed applications during normal business hours and return them completed, with store managers often interviewing potential new staff during non-rush times.
To compete for the best employees, many will advertise perks like flexible hours, competitive pay, free meals on break while at work or discounts when not at work, opportunities for advancement and even scholarship opportunities.
Most young people will lack a resume or a lot of established skills, but they may have unique attributes they can use to sell themselves. Teens familiar with social media sites, for example, can help local businesses establish a social media presence through Facebook and Instagram.
Speaking of going online, a host of job boards and job search engine websites can assist in finding opportunities, including ZipRecruiter, Indeed, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder and more. Company career pages, associations and other sources may also provide online resources for job-hunters to look based on the type of job sought, location and other criteria.
Many summer jobs provide workers with transferable skills that come in handy later on in one’s career. That’s just one of the reasons why it’s wise to start building a resume while still in school. Earning some extra spending cash never hurt anyone either.
To learn more about the Fort Payne Career Center, visit https://www.facebook.com/Fort-Payne-Career-Center-170560119040/ or AlabamaWorks! at https://alabamaworks.alabama.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.
