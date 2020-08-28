During the month of September the Fort Payne Parks & Recreation Department will host the Parks4Pollinators BioBlitz.
Birds, Bees & Butterflies BioBlitz
Have a family adventure to find the pollinators! We will have plastic birds, bees and butterflies (3 of our main pollinators) hidden around all our parks – Hawkins Spring, Spring Grove, Douglas, City Park and Walking Park. Find all three, bring them in the Rec Center during opening hours, get a selfie made at our BioBlitz Background and receive an activity kit. *while supplies last, one kit per child
iNaturalist Project - Ft Payne Parks & Recreation 2020
See how many pollinator species in our parks can be documented in the month of September! It is easy to participate by downloading the iNaturalist app. Any observation you make in any of our parks or locations will count during our event. All participants will go in the drawing for a free T shirt! NOTE – if you participated last year, you will have to join our new 2020 project.
For more information, call 256/844-6571 or email rbrothers@fortpayne.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.