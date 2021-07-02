Although communities are half away through 2021, many organizations, including Desoto Rescue Squad, continue to recover from the wreckage of their 2020 fundraising season.
The Desoto Rescue Squad is an all-volunteer member civic organization, comprised of paramedics, emergency medical responders, medical technicians and first responders, who assist city, county, state and federal law enforcement, among other agencies in the primary areas of rescue, first response and search and recovery.
Desoto Rescue Squad Captain Michael Stone said last year proved to be an intense year for the squad.
“COVID-19 affected us not only as a medical agency but also on a personal level. We want to thank everyone for your support throughout the year,” he said. “We had many fundraising challenges with the festivals canceled and not being able to hold our pancake breakfast or the Willie Underwood Family concert.”
This year, Stone said the squad applied for five grants. Of the five, they were turned down for four.
“The one grant we did receive allowed us to place cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) compression assist devices on our rescue trucks to help provide better quality CPR and allow our personnel the ability to perform other tasks with CPR ongoing,” he said. “This is an invaluable resource to the community.”
The Desoto Rescue Squad operates principally on donations and funds acquired through annual fundraisers.
“We receive approximately $1600 per year from the county commission. This funding goes towards paying about half of our insurance for the year and is the only tax money we receive,” Stone said. “The rest of our funding comes from donations from citizens and fundraisers we hold.”
He said the donations help cover the remaining cost to the insurance, fuel, training, supplies and upkeep of their equipment. As a reminder, the squad is not part of any fire department and does not benefit from the tax money they receive.
“We are planning to hold our annual pancake breakfast on the first Saturday in October and have tentatively scheduled the Willie Underwood Family for a fundraiser concert on Saturday, October 2,” said Stone. “We are also planning to be at ColorFest if it’s held this year.”
Desoto Rescue Squad has the following financial goals this year:
• Paying down the $10,000 loan taken out to survive in 2020, which was not a paycheck protection loan, therefore not forgivable.
• Raise funds to continue to purchase medical supplies, medication and fuel.
• Raise $1,500 to pay the second half of the insurance payment.
• Raise funds to replace three cardiac monitors that are about three years away from being unserviceable. The cost per monitor is $25,000 for a total of $75,000.
• Raise funding towards the purchase of a new rescue truck that will cost about $45,000.
In August, the squad is hosting the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads Third Quarterly meeting in Mentone, welcoming rescue squads from all over the state to communities in DeKalb County.
Moving forward, Stone said during these challenging times, Desoto Rescue Squad will continue serving local communities by responding and providing the best care possible.
“We would like to extend a special thank you to all who have contributed to the success of the Desoto Rescue Squad over the years,” he said. “Your kind donations have helped fund the purchase of medical supplies, the repairs to our rescue vehicles and the squad operating expenses including fuel and insurance.”
Those who wish to make tax-deductible donations may mail funds to Desoto Rescue Squad PO Box 517 Mentone, AL 35984, or donate online via the www.desotorescue.com website.
For upcoming events and regular updates, follow Desoto Rescue Squad on Facebook @desotorescue or visit their website at www.desotorescue.com and for additional questions, contact Michael Stone via email at captain@desotorescue.com.
