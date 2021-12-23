Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County has completed its toy distribution and the results are phenomenal.
On Wednesday, the total number of children served in the 2021 campaign was 1,459. This includes DHR approved families, plus toys provided for 5 local non-profits requesting help – totaling 545 families.
Coordinator LaRue Hardinger noted this also included a last-minute toy donation to the EMA’s outreach to truck Christmas toys to Kentucky tornado victims.
“We were able to accomplish this because this community gave so freely,” said Hardinger. “We collected more toys and funds than any other year.”
This is the ninth campaign conducted in DeKalb County by the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment #1404.
During those nine years, 8,727 DeKalb County children had Christmas toys under their tree – kids who otherwise would have gone without. This does not count children helped in Kentucky.
Last year alone, 1,249 children-in-need were given new Christmas toys; and 479 families were assisted in DeKalb County. This year, 1,305 local kids and 483 local families were served.
The 2021 grand total of 1,459 includes Marine Toys for Tots help provided to tornado victims – 154 children and estimated 62 families.
Hardinger said the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation shipped free supplemental toys to the DeKalb County campaign this year, enabling local Marines to assist children in Weakly County, KY – in response to a public appeal by DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow.
Harcrow spearheaded the DeKalb toy drive and enlisted the help of the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency to help Kentucky tornado victims, who lost everything – including any Christmas presents their children might have received.
Harcrow reported on Wednesday from the site that all together, “400 to 500 children will be served according to the people here”.
He said toys sent from DeKalb County were being distributed in towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs through the Weakly County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Troopers.
Added Hardinger, “We are so thankful the Foundation helped us to help these Kentucky families, in addition to helping more DeKalb County families than ever before.
“But we absolutely give the credit to local businesses, clubs, schools, and individuals for the outpouring of donated toys and funds we had to have in order to serve our own DeKalb County children first and foremost.”
She said to meet local needs alone, $70,000 plus donated toys are needed. “That goal was met in response to months of hard work by the Marine Corps League and countless volunteers throughout the county,” she explained.
Hardinger said 2020 was difficult with the pandemic specter; but 2021 topped that. She attributed the uptick of 56 more DeKalb families needing help to “the fallout of 2020 – both health-wise, and economically”.
“This is why we work so hard, all year long, without pay. We want no child here to feel they are forgotten or that Christmas has passed them by. This is the mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
“As long as our community is willing to give, we are willing to work.”
To discover ways to donate to Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County year-round, go to: fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
