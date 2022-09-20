The family of Lisa Ann Millican seeks to raise public awareness about a ballot measure this November that would prevent another family from going through what they experienced when, in 2009, then-Governor Fob James issued a surprise commutation of the death sentence faced by their loved one's killer, Judith Ann Neelley.
Cassie Millican, Lisa’s sister-in-law, said Amendment 3 represents the other half of “Lisa’s Law” as originally written by Troy King.
The first part was signed into law in 2019 to give victims and their families the ability to prevent a convicted perpetrator from profiting off the crime through books, movies or other entertainment. The law only applies to “crimes of moral turpitude,” as defined by Alabama law.
Amendment 3 requires governors to provide notice to the attorney general and to a victim's family prior to postponing or reducing a death sentence to life in prison. Failure of the governor to provide such notice would void the governor’s action and allow the attorney general to seek a new execution date from the Alabama Supreme Court.
“I’m so proud actions are being done to prevent another Fob James incident. No more back-door secret commutations. [James] ruined his legacy with what he did. He gave us no warning. Hopefully another family will never have to go through this. I’m proud of Gov Kay Ivey for standing with crime victims on this piece of legislation. She worked with the sponsors and myself on this to ensure Fob James’ mistake doesn’t happen again.”
At 18 years old, Neelley became the youngest woman sentenced to death in the U.S. for abducting Millican, who was 13-years-old, from Rome's Riverbend Mall on Sept. 25, 1982. Neelley and her husband, Alvin, held Millican captive and raped her multiple times.
Three days later, the couple brought her to Little River Canyon, where Neelley injected her with Draino and Liquid-Plumr in an attempt to poison her to death.
When this did not work, Millican was shot in the back execution-style and her body thrown over the cliff.
The following month, the Neelleys abducted a couple, shot the male, then tortured and murdered the woman, Janice Chatman.
Neelley was arrested on Oct. 9, 1982 and her trial began on March 7, 1983 in Fort Payne for the torture-murder of Millican.
Despite a jury's recommendation to sentence her to life in prison, Judge Randall Cole sentenced the 18-year-old mother of three to death in Alabama's electric chair. After her conviction, Neelley pleaded guilty to Chatman's murder.
Neelley was placed on Alabama's death row, at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women. In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed her death sentence.
On January 15, 1999, she was days from her execution date when James commuted her sentence to life in prison with a possibility of parole in another 15 years (thus, a minimum of 31 years in prison). This move was applauded by opponents of the death penalty, but others were shocked and angered, including Millican's family, who became deprived of seeing Neelley face her final reckoning.
Neelley would have been eligible for parole in January 2014, at age 49, but the Alabama legislature passed a law in 2003 that made her ineligible
